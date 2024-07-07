 ‘One Sharma Retired, The Other Took Over’: Fans Can’t Stop Comparing Abhishek With Rohit After Openers 47-Ball 100 vs Zimbabwe
Abhishek Sharma slammed a 47-ball 100 as India plundered 234 in 20 overs.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma announced himself on the international arena with a whirlwind hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I in Harare. With Rohit Sharma retiring from T20I cricket after India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, fans see the left-handed batter as an apt successor to the 37-year-old, given his six-hitting abilities.

ZIM vs IND: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Fastest Indian Batter To Score Maiden T20I Hundred; VIDEO
The southpaw earned selection for the series based on his IPL 2024 exploits for the SunRisers Hyderabad as his 42 sixes proved to be the highest of the season. However, Abhishek could not live up to the billing in the opening T20I in Harare, perishing for a four-ball duck. While he looked scratchy in the 2nd T20I and received a reprieve, he didn't look back following that.

The southpaw was especially relentless against Dion Myers, who leaked 28 runs off the only over of the innings he sent down. Abhishek reached his maiden three-figure score in international cricket with three consecutive sixes off Wellington Masakadza's bowling.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Abhishek Sharma's innings:

"I feel like if it's your day, you express yourself" - Abhishek Sharma

With Abhishek Sharma earning the Player of the Match award, the 23-year-old stated that he knew he had to take the responsibility once he got a lifeline. He elaborated at the post-match presentation:

"It was a good performance after the defeat yesterday. We didn't have much time to lament. I felt that T20 is all about the momentum, thought it was my day today. Special thanks to the coaches and captain to keep confidence. I feel like if it's your day, you express yourself. After the drop I thought it was my day and had to take responsibility."

The third and final T20I will take place on Wednesday.

