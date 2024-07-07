‘One Sharma Retired, The Other Took Over’: Fans Can’t Stop Comparing Abhishek With Rohit After Openers 47-Ball 100 vs Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma announced himself on the international arena with a whirlwind hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I in Harare. With Rohit Sharma retiring from T20I cricket after India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, fans see the left-handed batter as an apt successor to the 37-year-old, given his six-hitting abilities.

The southpaw earned selection for the series based on his IPL 2024 exploits for the SunRisers Hyderabad as his 42 sixes proved to be the highest of the season. However, Abhishek could not live up to the billing in the opening T20I in Harare, perishing for a four-ball duck. While he looked scratchy in the 2nd T20I and received a reprieve, he didn't look back following that.

The southpaw was especially relentless against Dion Myers, who leaked 28 runs off the only over of the innings he sent down. Abhishek reached his maiden three-figure score in international cricket with three consecutive sixes off Wellington Masakadza's bowling.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Abhishek Sharma's innings:

What does Sharma's Eats ?? 🤯



Abhishek Sharma hitting Sixes just like Rohit Sharma on 🔝#INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/Q5MDFFpc0C — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) July 7, 2024

Once Abhishek Sharma said - I want to hit sixes like Rohit Sharma.



You can't be bad at cricket when your idol is Rohit Sharma. Well played 🔥

pic.twitter.com/NfYogLWSyV — Nisha  (@NishaRo45_) July 7, 2024

Amazing. Now he needs to stay consistent with the performance. — Debaditya (@darc_elestial) July 7, 2024

Our salute to Abhishek Sharma, I felt happy after seeing such an inning. — Satish Mishra 🇮🇳 (@SATISHMISH78) July 7, 2024

Sharma ji ne nirash nhi kiya😂 — Aditya Sharma (@AdityaS79983107) July 7, 2024

Crazy acceleration — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 7, 2024

Mentored by Yuvraj Singh. Got to his maiden T20I hundred with 3 sixes! 🤌



Abhishek Sharma is here to write his own story! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JswR4WFBUH — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 7, 2024

One Sharma retired from T20i cricket, the other Sharma took over. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/VfxCqkcSNl — सही कहा ना? (@sahikahanabihar) July 7, 2024

"I feel like if it's your day, you express yourself" - Abhishek Sharma

With Abhishek Sharma earning the Player of the Match award, the 23-year-old stated that he knew he had to take the responsibility once he got a lifeline. He elaborated at the post-match presentation:

"It was a good performance after the defeat yesterday. We didn't have much time to lament. I felt that T20 is all about the momentum, thought it was my day today. Special thanks to the coaches and captain to keep confidence. I feel like if it's your day, you express yourself. After the drop I thought it was my day and had to take responsibility."

The third and final T20I will take place on Wednesday.