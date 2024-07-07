ZIM vs IND: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Fastest Indian Batter To Score Maiden T20I Hundred; VIDEO

India opener Abhishek Sharma set a new record in T20 international cricket on Sunday after scoring a 46-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in the ongoing second T20I in Harare.

Trailing 0-1 in the series after losing the opening clash, Sharma cashed in on his second international innings by smashing 8 sixes and 7 fours during his knock of 100 off 47 balls. He got out immediately after reaching triple figures with three consecutive sixes against Hamilton Masakadza in the 14th over.

Sharma, who has been mentored by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, took 33 balls to score his maiden half-century and just 13 deliveries to smash the next 50 runs to get to his hundred.

He started his knock with a six, and did the same to reach his fifty and hundred with maximums. His 46-ball ton is also the joint-third fastest for India in the format with KL Rahul.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Youngest Indians to score T20I hundred:

At 23 years and 307 days, Sharma also became the fourth youngest Indian to score a hundred in T20Is.

21y 279d - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs NEP, 2023

23y 146d - Shubman Gill vs NZ, 2023

23y 156d - Suresh Raina vs SA, 2010

23y 307d - Abhishek Sharma vs ZIM, 2024*

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India post their highest-ever T20I score vs Zimbabwe

Sharma's knock helped India reach 234 for 2, which is their highest T20I score against Zimbabwe.

Ruturaj Gaikwad remained not out on 77 while Rinku Singh smashed 48 off 22 balls with 5 maximums to help India get past the 200-run mark.