‘Vadapav Throws His Wicket’: Rohit Sharma Gets Trolled After Another Low Score During IND vs BAN T20 WC Super 8 Match

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma made a sensational start to the innings against Bangladesh in the crucial Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2024 in Antigua. However, the right-handed batter threw his wicket away while trying to go for a big shot against left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, prompting trolls and criticism from the netizens.

The dismissal occurred in the 4th over of the innings as Rohit tried to go over the top, but it came off the bottom edge of the bat and didn't get the distance. Jaker Ali settled underneath it at long-off and took it comfortably as the Indian skipper perished after hammering 3 fours and a maximum.

While Rohit slammed a half-century in the opening game against Ireland, his form has been going downhill ever since, registering scores of 13, 3, and 8 before this.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Rohit Sharma's dismissal against Bangladesh:

What happened to Rohit ? When will he play big innings..m — Nationalist 🇮🇳 (@TusharB93) June 22, 2024

Same kind of shot

Like ODI wc final

No need of that

Already scored runs in that over — CRICKET Lover (@onlycricketlove) June 22, 2024

थोड़ी जल्दबाजी कर जाता है, मैगी इनिंग है ये — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) June 22, 2024

Throwing wicket in every match Khata khat khata khat. — DigitalSanghi (@digitalsanghii) June 22, 2024

Aise khelenge to kaise kam chlega — AK Meena (@AK_M44) June 22, 2024

Vadapav always throws his wicket — Andleeb Akhtar (@mr_akhtar_17) June 22, 2024

Gassing 23 runs 😭😭😭the standards are in gutter — akshat. (@StanVirat) June 22, 2024

World cup final level dismissal 😭 — Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) June 22, 2024

Team India lose toss as Rohit Sharma announces same team for the clash:

Unlike the previous match against Afghanistan in Barbados, the toss didn't fall in favour of Rohit Sharma as Najmul Hossain Shanto called it correctly and opted to bowl first. While the Men in Blue announced the same team, Bangladesh announced one change, dropping Taskin Ahmed for Jaker Ali.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.