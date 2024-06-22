Video: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Sweat It Out In The Nets Ahead Of IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India's batting duo skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were sweating it out hard in the nets during the practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday, June 22.

The Men in Blue will look to secure their semifinal berth when they take on Bangladesh in a crucial clash. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Afghanistan by 47 runs to extend their unbeaten run to four matches in the opening match of the Super 8.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will aim to bounce back following their defeat against Australia in their first Super 8 match. The Bangla Tigers lost the match by 28 runs as Australia were 28 runs ahead of a sub-par score of 72 as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method due to rain in Antigua.

Ahead of the Super 8 clash against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were sharpening their batting in the nets as they look to get back to their rhythms following their lacklustre performances in the last four matches. In a video shared by ICC on its Instagram handle, Rohit and Virat can be seen taking turns to face throwdowns and practice various shots in the nets in order to regain their lost form.

Virat Kohli's poor run of form has been cause of concern as he was unable to replicate his IPL 2024 performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. In the group stage of the tournament, Kohli registered the scored, 1, 4 and 0 against Ireland, Pakistan and USA, respectively.

In the Super 8 match against Afghanistan, Kohli had a decent outing as he scored 24 off 24 balls, indicating his return to form. The 35-year-old has scored 29 runs at an average of 7.25 in four matches.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, could manage to score only 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in 4 matches. His best performance against Ireland, where he played an unbeaten innings of 52 off 37 balls while chasing down 97-run target.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form are crucial for Team India as they aim to seal their berth in the semifinal.