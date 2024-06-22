IND vs BAN, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Antigua's North Sound Today? Here's What Weather Forecast Predicts

Team India and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound district of Antigua on Saturday, June 22.

India won their opening match of the Super 8 against Afghanistan by 47 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (53), Jasprit Bumrah (3/7) and Arshdeep Singh (3/36) were instrumental in the Men in Blue's dominant performance. With the win over Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma-led side extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered 28-run defeat against Australia via DLS method due to rain in Antigua. The Aussies were at 100/2 when the rain interrupted the match before the officials decided to call off. As per the DLS rule, Australia was required to have sub-par score of 72/2 to be declared winner at the stage of the match. However, the 2021 T20 World Cup champions were comfortable 28 runs ahead of the sub-par score, thus they were declared as the winner of the match

The upcoming Super 8 clash between India and Bangladesh is crucial for both teams as Men in Blue will look to secure their semifinal berth, while Bangla Tigers will aim to bounce back and keep their hopes alive for the semifinal spot.

With both teams set to take on each other in a crucial Super 8 match, the question looms around the weather conditions in Antigua. The last Super 8 match between Australia and Bangladesh was called off before the latter could chase a 141-run target due to rain.

Therefore, the unpredictability of the Antigua weather put to question whether the match will be interrupted by rain or bad weather.

Weather forecast for June 22

The match between India and Bangladesh will occur at 10:30 AM as per Caribbean Islands' timing. As per Accuweather, the temperature is expected to be 32 Degrees Celcius, with 72% humidity. However, the chances of rain is likely to be 40% and cloud cover is anticipated to be 28%. So, the match might be interrupted by rain or bad weather in the morning session.

During the afternoon session, the temperature is expected to decrease by 31% and the humidity is expected to increase by 2% compared to the morning. However, the cloud cover is anticipated to be 55% and the chances of precipitation is likely to be 40%. In the afternoon as well, the match is likely to interrupted by bad weather.