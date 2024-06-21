 'Tera Hee Hai': Rohit Sharma Hilariously Tells Rishabh Pant As Keeper-Batter Takes A Catch In IND vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 8 Match; Video
HomeSports'Tera Hee Hai': Rohit Sharma Hilariously Tells Rishabh Pant As Keeper-Batter Takes A Catch In IND vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 8 Match; Video

Rishabh Pant also played a crucial tone in setting the tone with the bat for India as he made 20 off 11 deliveries

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant almost had a collision as the latter tried to take a catch in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match against Afghanistan in Barbados. With Pant completing the catch, Rohit hilariously told him, 'Tera hee hai' as a video surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred in the 11th over as Kuldeep Yadav floated it wide and Gulbadin Naib reached for it, trying to slog it away. However, the ball caught the toe end of the bat and Pant called for the catch to take it comfortably. He almost had a collision with Rohit Sharma immediately after that.

Pant also played a crucial tone in setting the tone with the bat for India as he made 20 off 11 deliveries with 4 boundaries before Rashid Khan got the better of him. It was Suryakumar Yadav, who top-scored for India with 53 off 28 deliveries and shared a 60-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to propel India to 181-8 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh share 6 wickets between them to bowl Afghanistan out for 134:

Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling effort with outstanding figures of 4-1-7-3, dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai within the powerplay. The spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel were equally brilliant as they shared 4 scalps between them.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 4-0-36-3, including taking the final wicket of Noor Ahmed.

