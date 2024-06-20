 BCCI Announce Fixtures For Team India's 2024-25 Home Season
Bangaldesh, New Zealand, and England will tour India to encapsulate blockbuster home season.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Team India. | (Image Credits: Getty)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for Team India's men's side for 2024-25 season. Captained by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will host Bangladesh, New Zealand, England across formats, beginning on September 19th, 2024 with the red-ball matches as they will prepare for the gruelling tour of Australia in November.

Gautam Gambhir To Demand For 'Full Command On Indian Team' As He Gives Interview To BCCI For Coach's...
article-image

Chennai and Kanpur will host the two Tests against Bangladesh, while Dharamsala, Delhi, and Hyderabad are the venues for the three-game T20I series. It will be Bangladesh's first tour of India since 2019 when they also played a couple of them and lost comprehensively.

Bangladesh's tour of India.

Bangladesh's tour of India. | (Credits: Screengrab)

4 days following the conclusion of the T20I series against Bangladesh, the Kiwis will lock horns in three Tests set to be hosted by Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai. New Zealand had last visited India in 2021 for two Tests and pulled off a hard-fought draw in the first and lost the 2nd.

New Zealand tour of India.

New Zealand tour of India. | (Credits: Screengrab)

England to play five T20Is and three ODIs in India:

England, who toured India for five Tests earlier this year, will now play 8 white-ball games. Led by Jos Buttler, the Englishmen will start their tour with the T20I leg, commencing on January 22nd. Chennai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai will stage the five T20Is.

England tour of India.

England tour of India. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad are the venues for the three ODIs, beginning on February 6th. The Englishmen had also played 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is during their 2021 tour, but lost both the series.

