 Gautam Gambhir Set To Demand For 'Full Command On Indian Team' At Today's Interview With BCCI For Coach's Post
Gautam Gambhir put up a few demands in front of the BCCI for the head coach position such as full command on the team, separate teams for white-ball and red-ball.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is set to appear for an interview for the men's cricket team head coach position in Mumbai with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and other officials on Tuesday, according to reports.

"Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) will be travelling today to Mumbai around 12 pm for the interview at BCCI Headquarters. It is almost confirmed that he is going to be the next head coach as the BCCI has agreed to the terms he presented for the head coach.

"The new head coach of the men's cricket team will soon be revealed. The meeting is scheduled between 2-4 pm,” source privy to BCCI told IANS.

GG's demands for becoming India coach

Gambhir put up a few demands in front of the BCCI for the head coach position such as full command on the team, separate teams for white-ball and red-ball, which IANS understands that the BCCI has already accepted and is keen to appoint him for the role.

The BCCI officially invited applications for the India head coach's post with May 27 set as the deadline.

As per the job description, the new India men's head coach would be for all three formats from July 2024 till December 2027.

Rahul Dravid's extended tenure to end after T20 WC

Dravid's original contract as India's head coach began after the 2021 T20 World Cup in November and had come to an end with the 2023 ODI World Cup at home and was extended till this year's T20I spectacle.

During a recent event, Gambhir suggested that, "there is no bigger honour than coaching the national team".

"I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well," the 42-year-old had said.

Gambhir was part of India's T20 World Cup winning team in 2007 and the 2011 ODI World Cup side.

