'I Would Love To Coach Indian Team': KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On His Future; Video

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir on Sunday finally expressed his desire to coach the Indian men's cricket team during an event in Abu Dhabi.

Gambhir, who is being touted as the frontrunner to bag the high-profile job and replace Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup 2024, recently won the Indian Premier League 2024 with KKR.

The BCCI invited applications for candidates to apply for the coach's post and received over 3000 interests, according to reports. The deadline for applying for the head coach's position was May 27.

The board is yet to reveal who all have applied for the job.

Gambhir wants to coach Team India

"I have not answered this question, although a lot of people have asked me. But I have to answer you know.

"I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well," Gambhir told a kid who asked him about his coaching future at an event for the Medeor Hospital.

"...and when you represent India, how can it get bigger than that?"

Gambhir also explained to young fan how India can end their ICC title drought and win a World Cup for the nation once again.

"It is not me that will help India win the World Cup, it is 140 crore Indians who will help India win the World Cup. If everyone starts praying for us and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be fearless,” GG added.

Conflict of Interest

Gambhir won the IPL trophy for the third time with KKR but it was his first as the mentor. He had lifted the title twice before as captain of the franchise in 2012 and 2014.

The former India opener will have to leave his job as the KKR mentor if he gets appointed as Team India head coach due to conflict of interest.

Gambhir's glorious past

Gambhir was a serial trophy winner during his playing days, having lifted two World Cups with the Indian team in 2007 (World T20) and 2011 (ODI WC). He was the top-scorer in both the finals India played and won under MS Dhoni.

Gambhir also captained the Indian team in six ODIs from late 2010 to late 2011, winning all the matches.

The 42-year-old, who was an MP with the BJP for five years in Delhi, then brought his playing success to his mentoring in the IPL and won with KKR this year.