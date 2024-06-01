‘Gautam Gambhir Is Passionate & Honest’: Sourav Ganguly Backs KKR Mentor For Team India Head Coach’s Role

Sourav Ganguly and Gautam Gambhir | Credits: Twitter

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir as the next head coach of Team India.

Gambhir is reportedly a front-runner for India's head coach job after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approached him with an offer to take up the position. As per the reports, Gautam Gambhir's appointment as the head of Team India is a 'done deal' and the BCCI will soon make the announcement.

Speaking to RevSportz, Sourav Ganguly backed Gambhir as the next Team India's head coach while hailing him as a 'passionate and honest' individual.

"Gautam Gambhir is passionate. He is honest. He is a very good candidate for the Team India's Head coach position." former India skipper said.

Recently, Ganguly took his X handle (formerly Twitter) and indirectly urged the BCCI to choose the coach for Team India wisely.

"The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely." Ganguly wrote on X.

Gautam Gambhir recently found success as a mentor after he played a vital role in helping Kolkata Knight Riders win the IPL 2024. Gambhir's return to KKR as a mentor changed the fortunes of the team and ended their 10-year title drought of winning the elusive IPL title for the third time. Kolkata Knight Riders initially won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 under the captaincy of Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir to assume his Team India's head role after T20 World Cup 2024

If former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is officially announced as the head coach, then he will assume his duties after the Men in Blue's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the USA and West Indies on June 2.

Gambhir's contract will run till the 2027 ODI World Cup. The former Indian opener's first assignment will be the T20I series against Zimbabwe, slated to take place on July 6. This will be followed up with a crucial five-match Test series against Australia, starting from November 22 to January 7 2025.

Gautam Gambhir will look to shape the future Indian cricket further with his tactical acumen and extensive experience as a mentor to the team.