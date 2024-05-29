'Gautam Gambhir Will Kick Out Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli': Fans Predict Dressing Room Scenes If 'GG' Becomes India Coach

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir's name is floating around on social media as the top contender to become the next Team India coach after the T20 World Cup 2024.

Current coach Rahul Dravid's extended tenure will end after the World Cup in June. The BCCI invited applications from interested candidates and received over 3000 interests in a week.

GG leading the race after IPL 2024 triumph

Gambhir's CV grew strong after May 26 when KKR lifted their third IPL title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at Chepauk. It was Gambhir's first trophy as a mentor and third overall, after he clinched it as captain of KKR in 2012 and 2014.

An IPL team owner told a leading Indian media outlet that Gambhir is almost certain to replace Dravid. He also claimed that the BCCI is doing everything in its powers to convince the former India cricketer to come on board as coach.

Mercurial coach coming soon?

But fans are worried that a strong personality like Gambhir might take some tough decisions like dropping the senior players, especially Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli, from the T20I team are becoming coach.

Gambhir has in the past had on-field fights with Kohli in the IPL, which again is a worrying factor for Indian cricket fans.

Social media was abuzz on Wednesday with predictions of what will happen if Gambhir comes into the Indian team dressing room which is filled with veteran superstars like Rohit and Kohli.

Gambhir became the only cricketer in IPL history to win the league as as player/captain and mentor with KKR.

He is also the third captain to win the trophy more than once after Rohit (5 with Mumbai Indians) and MS Dhoni (5 with Chennai Super Kings).