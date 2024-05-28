'Done Deal': KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Set To Become Team India Head Coach After IPL 2024 Triumph, Claims Report

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir is set to become Team India's next head coach, according to reports.

A "very high-profile owner of an IPL franchise, who is very close to the BCCI top brass" allegedly told Cricbuzz that Gambhir's appointment as India coach is a "done deal and the announcement will come soon".

The article also mentioned that a "high profile commentator" told them that serious efforts are being made to rope in the KKR mentor.

Notably, the IPL 2024-winning mentor will have to quit his job at KKR to take up the coach's role and succeed Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup, if he agrees to the deal.

Gambhir makes winning return to Kolkata franchise

The decision to bring back Gambhir to Kolkata proved to be a masterstroke from the team management and KKR franchise owners as they clinched their third IPL title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final on May 26.

Fans and cricket pundits have been crediting Gambhir for KKR's resurgence and return to winning ways in the league. He is the only one to win the IPL as a player/captain (2012, 2014) and mentor (2024).

Gambhir however, hasn't coached any team since his retirement. He mentored Lucknow Super Giants for a couple of IPL seasons before helping KKR lift the trophy in Chennai last Sunday.

More than 3000 candidates apply for India coaching job

The BCCI has reportedly received over 3000 applications for the coach's post after the board opened invitations for candidates to apply for the high-profile job in Indian cricket.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah last week confirmed that no former Australian cricketer has been approached by the board, contrary to the claims made by Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer.