BCCI Might Seek MS Dhoni's Help To Convince Stephen Fleming To Apply For Team India Head Coach's Post: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might turn to MS Dhoni to help convince Stephen Fleming to apply for the post of Team India's head coach.

Fleming will have to quit as Chennai Super Kings coach if he applies for the high-profile job in Indian cricket.

The Dhoni-Fleming bond

Dhoni, who has been with CSK since the beginning, shares a good bond with Fleming after having worked closely with him for 15 years.

CSK has lifted a record-equalling 5 IPL titles and 2 Champions League T20 trophies under Fleming's guidance and Dhoni's captaincy.

The Indian cricket board therefore, has Fleming high on its target of potential candidates to succeed Rahul Dravid, who can also reapply for the position if he wants to.

The BCCI has already opened its application process for candidates to apply for the coaching jobs. Foreign candidates will also be considered this time, board secretary Jay Shah has said.

Kiwi legend yet to apply for coach's post

"Fleming hasn’t said no. He has expressed his concerns about the tenure of the contract, which is nothing unusual. Even Rahul Dravid wasn’t keen in the beginning.

"He was persuaded. It shouldn’t be a surprise if the same thing happens with Fleming. And who better than MS Dhoni to do the job?" Hindustan Times quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Who will succeed Rahul Dravid?

The Dhoni-Fleming combo was separated ahead of IPL 2024 after the Indian cricket legend decided to hand over CSK's captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad but the team failed to reach the playoffs under his leadership.

With question marks over Dhoni's IPL future and CSK's recent performance, the BCCI might just be able to convince Fleming to come on board the Indian men's team in June.

Notably, Dravid's extended contract along with the rest of the coaching staff's tenure will come to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting and his Lucknow Super Giants counterpart Justin Langer's names are also doing the rounds in the Indian cricket fraternity as potential candidates.