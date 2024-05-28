 'Gautam Gambhir Top Contender For Head Coach Of Indian Team': Navjot Sidhu Backs KKR's IPL 2024-Winning Mentor
Gautam Gambhir made a winning return to Kolkata, helping KKR win their third IPL title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
Former India cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has backed Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir to become the next coach of the national men's team after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday.

GG wins IPL again with KKR

Gambhir made a winning return to Kolkata, helping KKR win their third IPL title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai.

Gambhir thus, became the first cricketer to win multiple IPL trophies as a player, captain and team mentor. His latest success with KKR has put him in pole position for the race to get Team India's next head coach to replace Rahul Dravid.

Worthy replacement for Dravid

Current coach Dravid's extended tenure, along with his support staff, will end after the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. And Sidhu wants Gambhir to fill in Dravid's shoes.

"I will either make the way or find one , was the resolve of @GautamGambhir for @KKRiders, unlocking their potential-defining roles to win the @IPL… he is the top contender for head coach of the Indian team !!!" Sidhu tweeted.

Gambhir as Team India coach a 'done deal'

A report in Cricbuzz has already claimed that Gambhir is all set to take up the high-profile job.

A "very high-profile owner of an IPL franchise, who is very close to the BCCI top brass" allegedly told Cricbuzz that Gambhir's appointment as India coach is a "done deal and the announcement will come soon".

The article also mentioned that a "high profile commentator" told them that serious efforts are being made to rope in the KKR mentor.

Notably, Gambhir will have to quit his job at KKR to take up the coach's role and succeed Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup, if he agrees to the BCCI deal.

