 ‘Unbelievable, Winning It Back-To-Back’: Kavya Maran Ecstatic After Sunrisers Eastern Cape Win SA20 Title; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Unbelievable, Winning It Back-To-Back’: Kavya Maran Ecstatic After Sunrisers Eastern Cape Win SA20 Title; Watch

‘Unbelievable, Winning It Back-To-Back’: Kavya Maran Ecstatic After Sunrisers Eastern Cape Win SA20 Title; Watch

The defending champions SEC registered 89-run win over Durban Super Giants to lift their second title of SA20 2024.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Kavya Maran with winners of Sunrisers Eastern Cape | Credits: Twitter

Sunrisers Eastern Cape owner Kavya Maran expressed her joy after her team triumphed second consecutive SA20 title at Newlands Ground in Cape Town on Sunday.

The defending champions SEC registered 89-run win over Durban Super Giants to lift their second title of the tournament. After posting a solid of 204/3 in 20 overs on the board, thanks to brilliant batting from Tristan Stubbs (56*). Tom Abell (52) and skipper Aiden Markram (42*), Eastern Cape bundled out Super Giants for 115 in 17 overs.

Marco Jansen emerged as the star performer with the ball as he scalped five wickets, while Daniel Worrall and Ottniel Baartman picked two wickets each.

Speaking after the title win, Kavya Maran couldn't believe that Sunrisers Eastern Cape won back-to-back titles in SA20 2024. She was overjoyed by her team's excellent all-round performance in the title clash against Durban Super Giants. The video of the same went viral on social media

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Flight Miss Hojaega Bhaiya': Worried Rohit Sharma Tells Paparazzi At Airport As He Leaves Mumbai;...

'Flight Miss Hojaega Bhaiya': Worried Rohit Sharma Tells Paparazzi At Airport As He Leaves Mumbai;...

Photos: WWE Star Daria Berenato Marries Fitness Model Toni Cassano In Intimate Ceremony

Photos: WWE Star Daria Berenato Marries Fitness Model Toni Cassano In Intimate Ceremony

'What Is Javed Miandad Doing In Ranji Trophy?' Netizens React To Rahul Tewatia's Latest Look

'What Is Javed Miandad Doing In Ranji Trophy?' Netizens React To Rahul Tewatia's Latest Look

AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell Becomes Fastest Player To Score 5 T20I Centuries

AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell Becomes Fastest Player To Score 5 T20I Centuries

IND vs ENG: Ex-England Wicketkeeper Alex Stewart Feels Ben Foakes Has Quicker Hands Than MS Dhoni

IND vs ENG: Ex-England Wicketkeeper Alex Stewart Feels Ben Foakes Has Quicker Hands Than MS Dhoni