 SA20 2024: Aiden Markram Pulls Off Sensational Flying Catch During SunRisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Qualifier 1; Watch
Defending champions SunRisers Eastern Cape defeated Durban Super Giants by 51 runs to qualify for the second consecutive SA20 2024 Final

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Aiden Markram | Credits: Twitter/SA20

SunRisers Eastern Cape skipper Aiden Markram displayed his athleticism on the field while taking incredible flying catch during SA20 2024 match against Durban Super Giants at Newlands Cricket Ground In Cape Town on Tuesday. February 6.

Durban lost two early wickets in Tony de Zorzi (2) and Matthew Breetzke (3) and they were reduced to 13/2 in 3.1 overs while chasing the target of 158. Quinton de Kock was joined by JJ Smuts in the middle to carry on Super Giants' run-chase. However, Smuts was dismissed early by Ottniel Baartman for a duck at 13/4.

Baartman pitched the ball at short length and JJ Smuts mistimed his shot selection while trying it towards mid-on where Aiden Markram was positioned himself strategically. As soon as the ball approached, Markram quickly moved to the left and jumped in the air to take one-hand catch to dismiss JJ Smutts. Entire crowd at the stadium was in awe by SEC skipper's aerobatics on the field.

