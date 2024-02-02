SA20 2024: Dewald Brevis Hits 'No-Look' Six During MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Match; Watch Video

Dewald Brevis | Credits: Twitter/Jio Cinema

Young prodigal South African batter Dewald Brevis pulled off a sensational no-look six in order to bring up his fifty during SA20 2024 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, January 1.

Brevis was already taking Capitals bowlers to the cleaners with his scintillating batting performance. However, youngster's no-look six caught the attention of many at the stadium as well as on the social. This came in the 19th over of the Cape Town innings, when Pretoria Capitals bowler Daryn Dupavilion delivered a full-length ball which seemingly directed at the stumps.

Dewald Brevis lofted the ball, which went for a huge six up in the air. Surprisingly, the 20-year-old didn't take a glance at a ball going for maximum as he looked at a ground for a brief duration until the ball landed at the stadium.

A NO-LOOK SIX BY DEWALD BREVIS ....!!!! 🔥pic.twitter.com/rURTI6gYNx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 1, 2024

Dewald Brevis played an excellent unbeaten knock off 66 off 32 balls, consisting 3 fours and 6 maximums and batted at an impressive strike rate of 206.25 to help MI Cape Town post a mammoth total of 248/4 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton played a brilliant innings of 90 off 45 balls to guide Cape Town put up a solid total on the board.

However, Brevis stole the show as he returned to his form after a string of poor scores in the ongoing season of the SA20. In the last six innings, the young batter managed to score only 75 runs before he brought maiden fifty in SA20 2024.