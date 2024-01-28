 SA20 2024: Colin Ingram Pulls Off Spectacular Catch During Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Match; Watch Video
The SA20 2024 match between Capitals and Super Kings was called off due to torrential rain in Centurion.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Colin Ingram | Credits: Twitter/SA20

Pretoria Capitals cricketer Colin Ingram put on an incredible effort to take a catch near the boundary line during the SA20 2024 match against Joburg Super Kings at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday, January 27.

The SA20 2024 match between Capitals and Super Kings was called off due to torrential rain in Centurion. Joburg Super Kings were at 44/2 in 4.4 overs before players and on-field forced to leave the field due to heavy showers.

However, Colin Ingram spectacular effort to take a catch grabbed the attention of many at the stadium. In a video that went viral, Leus du Plooy played a pull shot off Eathan Bosch's delivery in the 5th over of Joburg Super Kings batting. Facing a maximum, Ingram not only prevent the ball from landing on the boundary but lifted the ball into air to secure a fine match.

Joburg Super Kings were put to bat first by Pretoria Capitals. JSK lost an early wicket in Reeza Hendricks for 11 at 15/1. Thereafter, skipper Faf du Plessis took charge of Super Kings innings, scoring an unbeaten 25 off 12 balls, including 4 fours and a six at a strike rate of 208.33.

For Pretoria Capitals, Eathan Bosch scalped both wickets while conceding 15 runs at an economy rate of 5.6 in 2.4 overs. Daryn Dupavillon didn't have a good outing with the ball as he gave away 29 runs at an economy rate of 14.50 in his 2 overs spell.

