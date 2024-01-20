SA20 2024: Tristan Stubbs' Six Off Reece Topley Lands On The Road; Watch

Tristan Stubbs struck a massive hit. | (Credits: Screengrab)

SunRisers Eastern Cape middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs clobbered one of the mightiest hits in recent times during the SA20 fixture against Durban Super Giants on Saturday at Kingsmead. The six over the square-leg region by the right-hander landed on the road as the clip of the same went viral on social media.

The incident occurred during the 19th over of the innings as Reece Topley delivered a gift by bowling full on the pads. Stubbs lifted it and sent the ball a long way out of the venue. Cameras showed that the ball had landed in between one of the cars as it was passing by on the road.