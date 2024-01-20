SA20 2024: Spectator Finishes 2 Beer Glasses On Trot Live On TV During MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match; Watch

Spectator drinks a glass of beer in one go | Credits: Twitter/SA20

A spectator grabbed the spotlight for a moment during the SA20 2024 match between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Friday, January 19.

The ongoing season of SA20 league has gained much attraction than inaugural edition of the tournament last year, drawing large number of crowd to the stadium and record-breaking viewership. The fans are excited to witness the matches at stadium and eager for the camera to focus on them to come live on screen.

One such hilarious incident took place at Newlands Cricket when a girl in the crowd noticed herself on the big screen while holding a beer glass. The girl grabbed the attention of other spectators at the stadium by gulping one whole glass in one breath. She drank the quarter beer of her father, who was sitting right next to her, and gulped it one go after the camera focused her again. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen himself couldn't believe what the girl he did and reacted to hilarious incident saying, "LEGEND!"

The commentators and spectators at Newlands Cricket Stadium were in shock as to what they actually witnessed just then. The girl's hilarious incident became one of the moments of the day during SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals.