SA20 2024: Fabian Allen Faces Harrowing Incident Of Gunpoint Mugging In Johannesburg

Fabian Allen. | (Image Credits: Getty)

West Indies' limited-overs specialist Fabian Allen fell victim to a harrowing incident of a gunpoint mugging in Johannesburg on Monday. The Jamaican all-rounder, currently plying his trade for the Paarl Royals in SA20, was reportedly targeted outside the team hotel, leaving him shaken. However, reports have emerged he is doing okay.

According to Cricbuzz, the assailants held a gun and encountered Allen near the Sandton Sun Hotel, thereby taking his phone and other personal belongings, which also included a bag. A spokesperson of SA20 league has redirected the inquiries to a police official, who at that time did not have any immediate information. Moreover, the player himself could not be reached out to for a comment either.

"Our head coach Andre Coley, also hailing from Jamaica, reached out to Fabian. Contact was successfully established through Obed McCoy (another West Indies international). He is fine. CSA (Cricket South Africa) and his team, Paarl Royals, could share more details if there are any," a CWI official told Cricbuzz.