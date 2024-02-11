PHOTOS: Kavya Maran Finally Has A Reason To Smile As Sunrisers Eastern Cape Defend SA20 Title

By: Rohan Sen | February 11, 2024
SUN Group-owned Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinched their second SA20 title
Kavya Maran finally had a reason to smile as her team won back-to-back SA20 titles
Sportzpics
Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeated Durban Super Giants by 89 runs in the final
Proteas batting star Aiden Markram led from the front with 42 not out
Sunrisers Hyderabad Twitter
Marco Jansen (center) bagged a five-wicket haul as SEC bowled out DSG for 115
Tristan Stubbs (56 not out) and Tom Abell (55) scored crucial fifties in SEC's total of 204/3
SUN Group owner's daughter Kavya Maran attended the final with the WAGs of SEC team
Cricket fans finally got to see Kavya celebrate on the field in the SA20 final after repeated failures of her team Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL
Kavya was also part of the post-match presentation where she handed the trophy to Markram