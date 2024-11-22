 UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds He Raped Her
According to a report by TMZ, McGregor had shown up for Friday's court hearings with his wife Dee Devlin.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Conor McGregor. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wrestler Conor McGregor has gone on to lose a civil case in Ireland as a jury found him guilty of sexual assault. This comes after a woman had accused McGregor and another man named James Lawrence tried to have a sexual intercourse with her against her will during a Christmas Party in 2018. As a result, the 36-year-old has also been asked to pay $250,000 (£200,000) in damages.

As reported by TMZ Sports, the woman alleged the UFC star of picking her up and her friend for a get together after which he took them to a nearby hotel. As per her accusations, McGregor forced himself on her in a penthouse suite, while Lawrence later sexually assaulted her.

Jury finds that James Lawrence didn't sexually assault the woman

Despite both McGregor and Lawrence vehemently denying the accusations, the jury especially didn't believe the former's side of the story. The 36-year-old seemed to be adamant that the sexual activity between them was consensual. However, the jury bought none of those claims.

According to a report by TMZ, McGregor had shown up for Friday's court hearings with his wife Dee Devlin. Nevertheless, he is yet to publicly comment on the issue.

