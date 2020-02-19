UEFA Champions League: All the stats you need to know from Dortmund vs PSG, Atletico vs Liverpool

Champion's League round of 16 witnessed Liverpool's win streak coming to an end, thanks to a stubborn Atletico defence. Meanwhile, the Norwegian star Erling Haaland has once again proved his potential with a brace against PSG.
Here are all the stats from the Round-of-16 fixtures on March 19:
Borussia Dortmund
As Haaland's transformation into football's greatest has already begun, the 19-year-old is now the first teenager to score 10 goals in a single UCL campaign. A remarkable feat for that age, Haaland also stands second in scoring 10 Champions League goals as a teenager after Mbappe who has scored 13.
Although one should keep in mind the matches Haaland required to achieve that feat was 10, four games quicker than any other player in UCL history.
The Norwegian has increased his total goals tally to an impressive 39 across all competitions this season.
Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna has become the youngest American to play in the Champion's League. Topping that, Reyna also put an assist to his name becoming the second-youngest player to do so in nearly 13 years. In 2007, Bojan put one to his name playing for Barcelona against Lyon.
Dortmund has advanced to the next round in their four previous knockout matches after winning in the first leg
vs Auxierre (1996-97)
vs Manchester United (1996-97)
vs Real Madrid (2012-13)
vs Zenit St Petersburg (2013-14).
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
After a loss at Signal Iduna Park, PSG have increased their away loss tally to six out of nine games, winning two and drawing one.
An impressive group stage performance saw PSG concede only two goals in all the matches, which is the same amount of goals the club conceded in the first leg of RO16 clash against Dortmund.
Liverpool
No side in the Champions League except for Crvena Zvezda has lost as many games as Liverpool have in their last 10 away games (L6, W4).
Jurgen Klopp has not managed to get a single win in the last seven away games against Spanish club in the Champions League (L4, D3).
Atletico Madrid
Keeping 11 clean sheets, Diego Simeone has led an unbeaten at home Atletico Madrid for 13 matches straight in the Champions League.
Saul scored the first Champions League goal in the calendar year 2020.
The next CL fixtures will see Atlanta take on Valencia while Tottenham go head-to-head with RB Leipzig at 1:30 AM on March 20.
