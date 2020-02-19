UEFA Champions League: All the stats you need to know from Dortmund vs PSG, Atletico vs Liverpool

Here are all the stats from the Round-of-16 fixtures on March 19:

Borussia Dortmund

As Haaland's transformation into football's greatest has already begun, the 19-year-old is now the first teenager to score 10 goals in a single UCL campaign. A remarkable feat for that age, Haaland also stands second in scoring 10 Champions League goals as a teenager after Mbappe who has scored 13.

Although one should keep in mind the matches Haaland required to achieve that feat was 10, four games quicker than any other player in UCL history.

The Norwegian has increased his total goals tally to an impressive 39 across all competitions this season.

Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna has become the youngest American to play in the Champion's League. Topping that, Reyna also put an assist to his name becoming the second-youngest player to do so in nearly 13 years. In 2007, Bojan put one to his name playing for Barcelona against Lyon.

Dortmund has advanced to the next round in their four previous knockout matches after winning in the first leg

vs Auxierre (1996-97)

vs Manchester United (1996-97)

vs Real Madrid (2012-13)

vs Zenit St Petersburg (2013-14).