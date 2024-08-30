UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Draw: Real Madrid Faces Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Man City Play Inter; Barcelona Take On Bayern Munich

Image: X

Real Madrid is set for thrilling rematches following the Champions League draw in the new format. The Spanish giant will face off Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund in the eight-game schedule in European football's revamped top-tier competition. The UEFA Champions League draw took place at at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Since last season’s victory over Dortmund in the final, Madrid has bolstered its squad with Kylian Mbappe. In the upcoming games, Madrid will host Dortmund and travel to Liverpool.

Madrid's other opponents include seven-time European champions AC Milan, Salzburg, and Stuttgart, with away trips to Atalanta the Europa League winner whom Madrid recently overcame in the UEFA Super Cup and two French teams, Lille and debutant Brest.

Manchester City will also revisit a past Champions League final, hosting Inter Milan, whom they defeated to claim the European crown in 2023. City's away fixtures at PSG and Juventus are balanced by a relatively easier set of home games against Club Brugge, Feyenoord, and Sparta Prague. City will also travel to Slovan Bratislava.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich is set for a rematch with Paris Saint-Germain, whom they narrowly beat 1-0 in the 2020 final. Munich’s fixtures include hosting Barcelona and a trip to face Aston Villa.

Liverpool is set to host Bayer Leverkusen, currently coached by its former star midfielder Xabi Alonso, in one of the standout matches of the expanded league phase. Leverkusen will also face city rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan and travel to Atlético Madrid.

Manchester City: Inter Milan (H), PSG (A), Club Brugge (H), Juventus (A), Feyenoord (H), Sporting Lisbon (A), Sparta Prague (H), Slovan Bratislava (A)

Arsenal: PSG (H), Inter Milan (A), Shakhtar Donetsk (H), Atalanta (A), Dinamo Zagreb (H), Sporting Lisbon (A), Monaco (H), Girona (A)

Liverpool: Real Madrid (H), RB Leipzig (A), Bayer Leverkusen (H), AC Milan (A), Lille (H), PSV (A), Bologna (H), Girona (A)

Aston Villa: Bayern Munich (H), RB Leipzig (A), Juventus (H), Club Brugge (A), Celtic (H), Young Boys (A), Bologna (H), Monaco (A)

Real Madrid: Dortmund (H), Liverpool (A), AC Milan (H), Atalanta (A), Salzburg (H), Lille (A), Stuttgart (H), Brest (A)

Barcelona: Bayern Munich (H), Dortmund (A), Atalanta (H), Benfica (A), Young Boys (H), Red Star Belgrade (A), Brest (H), Monaco (A)

Atlético Madrid: RB Leipzig (H), PSG (A), Bayer Leverkusen (H), Benfica (A), Lille (H), RB Salzburg (A), Slovan Bratislava (H), Sparta Prague (A)

Bayern Munich: PSG (H), Barcelona (A), Benfica (H), Shakhtar Donetsk (A), Dinamo Zagreb (H), Feyenoord (A), Slovan Bratislava (H), Aston Villa (A)

Bayer Leverkusen: Inter Milan (H), Liverpool (A), Atlético Madrid (A), AC Milan (H), RB Salzburg (H), Feyenoord (A), Sparta Prague (H), Brest (A)

Borussia Dortmund: Barcelona (H), Real Madrid (A), Shakhtar Donetsk (H), Club Brugge (A), Celtic (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Sturm Graz (H), Bologna (A)

Inter Milan: RB Leipzig (H), Man City (A), Arsenal (H), Leverkusen (A), Red Star Belgrade (H), Young Boys (A), Monaco (H), Sparta Prague (A)

AC Milan: Liverpool (H), Real Madrid (A), Club Brugge (H), Bayer Leverkusen (A), Red Star Belgrade (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Girona (H), Slovan Bratislava (A)

Juventus: Man City (H), RB Leipzig (A), Benfica (H), Club Brugge (A), PSV (H), Lille (A), Stuttgart (H), Aston Villa (A)

Paris Saint-Germain: Man City (H), Bayern Munich (A), Atlético Madrid (H), Arsenal (A), PSV (H), RB Salzburg (A), Girona (H), Stuttgart (A)

Celtic: RB Leipzig (H), Borussia Dortmund (A), Club Brugge (H), Atalanta (A), Young Boys (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Slovan Bratislava (H), Aston Villa (A)



H*- Home A*- Away