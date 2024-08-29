 WWE Star Sheamus Makes Shocking Statement About Real Madrid After Borussia Dortmund Jersey Gift; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWWE Star Sheamus Makes Shocking Statement About Real Madrid After Borussia Dortmund Jersey Gift; Video

WWE Star Sheamus Makes Shocking Statement About Real Madrid After Borussia Dortmund Jersey Gift; Video

The Celtic Warrior got a chance to meet players from Borussia Dortmund during one of the events in Germany

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sheamus/ Instagram

WWE star Sheamus is currently touring Europe as part of WWE's live show in build up to 'Bash In Berlin' in Germany. During one the shows the Celtic Warrior got a chance to meet players from Borussia Dortmund the football team from Bundesliga.

During the conversation, the WWE star made a shocking statement that he hated Real Madrid while showing his admiration towards Dortmund team. He said, “I really, really hate Real Madrid. First of all I wanna say to you... I was rooting for you guys [Dortmund] against Real Madrid in the Champions League. You guys played an awesome game. Great tournament all the way to the final, I love the story,”

Four-time world champion Sheamus was ecstatic when Borussia Dortmund's captain, Emre Can, gifted him the club's 2024/25 season home jersey. The moment, captured in a video shared on the club's official Instagram account, shows Sheamus expressing his gratitude, saying, "I appreciate that. I'm honoured. Thank you."

Besides Sheamus, the other WWE superstars present during the event were Ludwig Kaiser, Angelo Dawkins, World heavyweight champion Gunther had a chance to take picture with players as well.

FPJ Shorts
ED Raids 10 Locations In Operation Against International Drug Trafficker Jasmeet Hakimzada; Seizes Gold And Diamonds
ED Raids 10 Locations In Operation Against International Drug Trafficker Jasmeet Hakimzada; Seizes Gold And Diamonds
Mumbai: Dr Nirmal Kumar Soren Appointed Director General Of GST Intelligence, Sub National Unit (West)
Mumbai: Dr Nirmal Kumar Soren Appointed Director General Of GST Intelligence, Sub National Unit (West)
WWE Star Sheamus Makes Shocking Statement About Real Madrid After Borussia Dortmund Jersey Gift; Video
WWE Star Sheamus Makes Shocking Statement About Real Madrid After Borussia Dortmund Jersey Gift; Video
Mumbai: Jains To Observe Paryushan Parva, Major Religious Festival, On August 31
Mumbai: Jains To Observe Paryushan Parva, Major Religious Festival, On August 31

WWE Gets ready for 'Bash In Berlin'

Germany for the first time will be hosting WWE's premier Live event on August 31st. The main attraction of the 'Bash In Berlin' event is the Gunther vs Randy Orton match for the World Heavyweight title.

Check out the match cards for the event.

Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match

The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan) in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'How Can We Say Our Country Is Safe For Mothers, Sisters': Harbhajan Singh On Kolkata Doctor's...

'How Can We Say Our Country Is Safe For Mothers, Sisters': Harbhajan Singh On Kolkata Doctor's...

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals This Ambitious Goal To Rio Ferdinand Before Retiring From Football...

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals This Ambitious Goal To Rio Ferdinand Before Retiring From Football...

Pakistan Hockey in Turmoil: Three Players, Physio Receive Life Ban After Applying For Political...

Pakistan Hockey in Turmoil: Three Players, Physio Receive Life Ban After Applying For Political...

'Your Son Has Indeed Become Very Powerful': Mamata Banerjee Takes Scathing Dig At Amit Shah After...

'Your Son Has Indeed Become Very Powerful': Mamata Banerjee Takes Scathing Dig At Amit Shah After...

'We Were Stuck In Bad Situation': Indian Cricketer Radha Yadav Thanks NDRF For Rescuing Her During...

'We Were Stuck In Bad Situation': Indian Cricketer Radha Yadav Thanks NDRF For Rescuing Her During...