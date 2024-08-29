WWE Star Sheamus Makes Shocking Statement About Real Madrid After Borussia Dortmund Jersey Gift; Video

Image: Sheamus/ Instagram

WWE star Sheamus is currently touring Europe as part of WWE's live show in build up to 'Bash In Berlin' in Germany. During one the shows the Celtic Warrior got a chance to meet players from Borussia Dortmund the football team from Bundesliga.

During the conversation, the WWE star made a shocking statement that he hated Real Madrid while showing his admiration towards Dortmund team. He said, “I really, really hate Real Madrid. First of all I wanna say to you... I was rooting for you guys [Dortmund] against Real Madrid in the Champions League. You guys played an awesome game. Great tournament all the way to the final, I love the story,”

Four-time world champion Sheamus was ecstatic when Borussia Dortmund's captain, Emre Can, gifted him the club's 2024/25 season home jersey. The moment, captured in a video shared on the club's official Instagram account, shows Sheamus expressing his gratitude, saying, "I appreciate that. I'm honoured. Thank you."

Besides Sheamus, the other WWE superstars present during the event were Ludwig Kaiser, Angelo Dawkins, World heavyweight champion Gunther had a chance to take picture with players as well.

WWE Gets ready for 'Bash In Berlin'

Germany for the first time will be hosting WWE's premier Live event on August 31st. The main attraction of the 'Bash In Berlin' event is the Gunther vs Randy Orton match for the World Heavyweight title.

Check out the match cards for the event.

Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match

The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan) in a Mixed Tag Team Match.