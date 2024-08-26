WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Live Streaming: Predictions, When & Where To Watch The Event In India

Image: X

The WWE is gearing up to host ' Bash in Berlin' for the first time in Germany this weekend at the Uber Arena in Berlin’s Friedrichshain. The countdown to the event has begun and fans are already excited for the matches lined up.

The Bash in Berlin there are a lot of key storylines and championship matchups involving superstars like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Gunther, Rhea Rhipley and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Premium Live Event.

Details about when and where to watch the 'Bash in Berlin' in India

When will WWE Bash in Berlin take place?

The WWE Bash in Berlin will take place on Saturday, August 31st.

What time will the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 start?

The WWE Bash in Berlin in India will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where to catch Live Streaming of WWE Bash in Berlin?

The live streaming of WWE Bash in Berlin will be available on SonyLiv App

Predictions for matches at 'Bash in Berlin' PLE event

World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton

Predictions: This match is expected to be an all out brawl as witnessed in the recent episode of Monday Night Raw. Gunther will be fighting in front of home fans and given that he is the face of WWE currently taking the title from his hand will be difficult task for Orton. However a win for Orton means fans wait to see him the world champion for the 15th time will bring cheers. The win also sets up stage to witness mouthwatering clashes in future.

Result : Randy Orton

Strap match

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

Both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been at each other's throat since Punk's arrival. McIntyre defeated the former world champion at Summerslam and a win for Punk in Berlin will set up triology match in future

Result: CM Punk

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Owens never wanted to fight Cody in the first place for the title but upon the champions insistence, Kevin took up the fight. Cody Rhodes is favourite to retain his title till the next Wrestlemania where potential clash with Roman Reigns awaits.

Result: Cody Rhodes



Mixed tag team match

The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan)

Rhea Ripley was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio at Summerslam as he sided with Liv Morgan. Since then the rivalry has only got intensed.

With Liv Morgan getting an upper hand on numerous occasions Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will look to get one on their former Judgement Day friends.

Result: The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley)

Women's Tag Team Championship

The Unholy Union (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Result: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill