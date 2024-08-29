 Star Footballer Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked, Controversial Posts Go Viral
Kylian Mbappe has recently made a move from PSG to the Spanish club Real Madrid.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Kylian Mbappe | Credits: Twitter

Renowned France and Real Madrid footballer Kylian Mbappe's X account was hacked as multiple controversial posts have gone viral. Though the current state of Mbappe's account doesn't reflect any such posts, a few screenshots of the same have gone viral, including those about Lionel Messi and anti-Israel, leaving the fans inevitably confused.

