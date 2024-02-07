U-19 World Cup 2024: AUS vs PAK Semifinal - Match Preview, When & Where To Watch

Australia vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal | Credits: Twitter

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns with each other in the 2nd semifinal of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2024 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday, January 8.

Australia claimed the top spot of the points table in Group 2 while Pakistan finished at the second position in Group 1 of the Super Six stage in order to qualify for the semifinal of the tournament. Aussies and Boys In Green are set to play their respective 10th semifinal in the history of the tournament.

Australia are three-time U-19 World Cup Champions while Pakistan clinched the prestigious title twice in the tournament. The semifinal 2 of the U-19 World Cup 2024 is expected to be exciting as two teams are strong favourites to win the title, given their recent run of form in the tournament.

Pakistan's campaign thus far

Pakistan were clubbed with Afghanistan, New Zealand and Nepal in the Group D of the first round. Boys in Green began their campaign with 181-run win against Afghanistan. This was followed up with five-wicket win over Nepal. In the 3rd match of the Group stage, Pakistan dominated New Zealand by 10 wickets and finished on top of the Group D.

In the Super Six stage, Pakistan faced Ireland and Bangladesh from the Group 1 of the tournament. Boys in Green semifinal quest began with a 3-wicket win over Ireland. Then, Pakistan pulled off thrilling 5-run victory over Bangladesh to book their berth in the semifinal.

Pakistan will be eyeing to qualify for the fifth final in the history of their U-19 World Cup. If Pakistan qualifies for the semifinal, the cricketing world will set to see the another India vs Pakistan title clash in the U19 World Cup Final.

Australia aims for sixth appearance in U-19 World Cup final.

Australia were placed in the Group C alongside Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Aussies began their title quest with a thrilling four-wicket win over Namibia. Then, the 3-time U-19 World Champions steamrolled Zimbabwe by 225 runs. Australia finished on the top of the group stage with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

In the Super Six stage, Australia faced England and West Indies from Group B of the U19 World Cup 2024. Aussies registered 110-run win over England in a rain hit clash. Boys in Yellow qualified for the semifinal after their clash against West Indies were called off due to persistent rain.

Australia will aim to win the semifinal and qualify for the semifinal for the sixth time in the history of U19 World Cup.

When to watch the Australia vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal?

The U19 World Cup semifinal 2 between Australia and Pakistan will take place at Willowmoore Park in Benoni at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will happen at 1:00 PM IST

Where to watch the Australia vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal?

Australia vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2024 World Cup semifinal will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network. Those who prefer to watch on OTT then the match will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.