Who Is Uday Saharan? All You Need To Know About India’s U19 Captain Leading The Boys In Blue In World Cup 2024

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 07, 2024
Uday Saharan is the 11th U-19 India Captain to lead the team in the U-19 World Cup. He was part of the Indian team as one of the reserves in the last edition of the tournament
In the semifinal against South Africa, Saharan played a brilliant knock of 81 off 124 balls to help India chase down the target of 245 with 1.5 overs to spare
Hailing from Rajasthan, Uday Saharan started playing at the age of 14 with a sole aim of making mark in the sport
On the advice of his father, who is a former cricketer, Saharan moved from Fazilka to Bathinda for better cricketing infrastructure provided by Punjab Cricket Association (PCA)
Uday Saharan has been representing Punjab Cricket Association and climbed up the ranks in every age-group category over the last five years
Uday Sharan earned his leadership following following his impressive performance in Challenger Trophy in 2023, amassing 297 runs in five matches for India B team
Uday Saharan led India U-19 team in the Asia Cup and Emerging Teams Asia Cup, finishing as runner-ups in the latter tournament after losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final
Uday Saharan is currently the leading run-getter in U-19 World Cup 2024, amassing 389 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 64.83 in six matches
Uday Saharan is now aiming to become the sixth Indian captain to win the prestigious U-19 World Cup when the Boys in Blue play in the final on Sunday
