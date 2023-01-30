e-Paper Get App
U-19 Women's T20 World Cup: Cops fit inverter to help Archana Devi's family watch final after power outages in village

The win on Sunday also reaffirms India's dominance at the U-19 level with the boys winning the world title in the Caribbean last year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England. The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event. India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy. The win on Sunday also reaffirms India's dominance at the U-19 level with the boys winning the world title in the Caribbean last year. Archana Devi scalped 2-17. However, Archana's family almost missed watching the final due to power outages in the village.

Before the match kicked off, a team from the Bilhor police station in neighbouring Kanpur district arrived and fitted an inverter at Archana’s house so that her family members and those gathered there could watch the match without any interruption. The village gets electricity supply for only 15 to 18 hours in a day, locals said. “People started congratulating us since early morning. In the afternoon, a police team came and installed an inverter here. When the match started, there were around 300 people present in and outside our house. Everyone was discussing and praising Archana,” said Archana’s uncle Hari Prasad told the Indian Express.

Bilhor Station House Officer Surendra Singh said, “(IPS officer) Pankaj Kumar Pandey asked me to make arrangements to install an inverter at Archana’s house. He purchased the inverter online. In the afternoon, I went to Unnao and got the inverter fitted there. There was a huge crowd outside the cricketer’s house.” Pankaj Kumar Pandey is posted at the police headquarters in Lucknow.

