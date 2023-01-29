WATCH: India senior women's team celebrate U-19 side's World Cup triumph

Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance followed by Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari's knocks helped India lift the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title after defeating England by seven wickets in the summit clash at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday. The senior women's team which is also in South Africa for the Tri-Series cheered the U-19 team. In a video posted by the BCCI Twitter handle, the senior players were seen watching the match on a TV and cheering vociferously.

Three years ago, Shafali Verma had to be consoled by her teammates when India were bundled out for 99 in chasing 185 against Australia in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Now, with tears of joy during the post-match presentation ceremony at Potchefstroom in 2023, she and Indian women's cricket have indeed come a long way. "Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup. She (Shweta Sehrawat) has been excellent and has followed all the plans made by the staff. Not just her, Archana, Soumya and I can't really take the names but they all have been incredible," she added.

