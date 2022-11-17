U-15 girls cricket: Team-D make winning start

e-Paper Get App
MCA Girls U-15 cricket tournament is played at the Jolly Gymkhana ground, Ghatkopar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Team-D (Light Blue) made a bright positive start as they registered a thumping 80-run victory against Team-A (Navy Blue) in first round match of the first MCA Girls' under-15 cricket tournament organised by Jolly Gymkhana under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Jolly Gymkhana ground, Ghatkopar on Thursday.

Electing to bat Team-D piled up a challenging total of 212 all out in 44.5 over. The main run-getters for Team-D was Thia Ganatra 42 runs and Dhruvi Trivedi 40 runs. Siddhi Kamthe (5/40) and Purti  Naik (3/29) were Team-A bowlers responsible for getting the wickets.

In reply, Team-A batters failed to stay long in the middle and lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for a paltry 132 in 25 overs. Snehalata Dhangada was the only batswoman to make 36 runs, while Ritika Yadav claimed two wickets for just 2 runs.

Brief scores: Team D (Light Blue) 212 all-out 44.5 overs (Thia Ganatra 42, Dhruvi Trivedi 40; Siddhi Kamthe 5/40, Purti  Naik 3/29) beat Team A (Navy Blue) 132 all out, 25 overs (Snehalata Dhangada 36; Ritika Yadav 2/2). Result: Team D won by 80 runs.

