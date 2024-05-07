Viral Video: Daryl Mitchell's Shot During Practice Session Breaks Fan's IPhone, CSK Batter Gifts Him His Gloves

Daryl Mitchell's shot broke fan's IPhone. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell's short practice session at the picturesque Dharamsala Stadium ahead of the IPL 2024 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday caused a mishap. A video of the same social media of the right-handed batter's aerial shot hitting a fan's hand and cracking his expensive IPhone.

However, the elegant right-handed batter made up for it by gifting the fan, who was wearing a yellow jersey, a pair of gloves. In the video displayed on social media, the fan at the stadium displayed the gloves and the broken part of the Iphone.

A guy got hurt and broke his iPhone during practice!!!

Daz gave him his Gloves as a reward!!!💛👊🏻⭐️😎 pic.twitter.com/NkfAGp8Zph — AnishCSK💛 (@TheAnishh) May 7, 2024

Daryl Mitchell makes useful contribution at the top as Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings:

Meanwhile, the New Zealand cricketer had to walk out at No.3 in the 2nd over of the innings itself as Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for 9. Mitchell played some exquisite shots during his 19-ball 30 that had a couple of boundaries and a maximum before becoming one of Harshal Patel's 3 victims. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 43 as the defending champions huffed and puffed their way to 167-9.

Nevertheless, they bowled superbly on a two-paced surface as Jadeja came to the fore with figures of 4-0-20-3 with his left-arm spin. Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh chipped in with 2 wickets, while Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur took one apiece to help the Super Kings beat Punjab by 28 runs.

CSK's last three matches are against the Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.