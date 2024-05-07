 Video: Ravindra Jadeja’s Father Anirudhsinh, Sister Naina Cast Their Votes In Jamnagar Amid Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2024
Ravindra Jadeja's father and sister cast their votes in Jamnagar amid Gujarat Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Ravindra Jadeja's family cast their votes. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's sister Naina Jadeja & father Anirudhsinh Jadeja were spotted casting their votes at a polling booth in Jamnagar amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. In a video published by the news agency ANI's official social media handle, the Saurashtra cricketer's family were seen fulfilling their rights.

It's worth noting that Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba has political connections as she is a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from Jamnagar North Assembly constituency as part of the country's ruling government Bharatiya Janata Party. The couple got hitched in 2016 and Rivaba has been witnessed in the stands on multiple occasions to support her husband.

Ravindra Jadeja's CSK on the brink of reaching IPL 2024 playoffs:

On the cricketing side of things, Jadeja played an integral role in Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2024 win over the Punjab Kings on Sunday. The veteran all-rounder top-scored with 43 and later took 3 wickets as the defending champions won by 28 runs. The southpaw took center stage during the Super Kings' IPL 2023 final win over the Gujarat Titans, smashing a six and four off the last two deliveries.

Having won 6 matches out of 5, the Men in Yellow still have some work to do to make it to the playoffs. Their last 3 matches are against the Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

