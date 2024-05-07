Meet Grace Hayden: Matthew Hayden’s Daughter Who’s Having The Time Of Her Life In India Amid IPL 2024

By: Aakash Singh | May 07, 2024
Grace Hayden is the daughter of former Australia all-format opener Matthew Hayden. Grace was born on June 21st, 2002 and has two other male siblings.
(Credits: Instagram)
Grace Hayden made her debut as a presenter for Star Sports during the 2023 World Cup. She stood alongside the likes of Mayanti Langer, Ricky Ponting, and Matthew Hayden.
(Credits: Instagram)
Grace Hayden while exploring the city of Mysore. Grace Hayden was also present as a broadcaster for 7cricket during Pakistan's tour of Australia in 2023.
(Credits: Instagram)
In November 2022, Grace Hayden was rumoured to be dating 40-year-old former AFL player Campbell Brown, who had split with his wife.
(Credits: Twitter)
Grace Hayden also seems to be a massive fan of Rohit Sharma. During Star Sports' coverage of the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match, Hayden chanted 'Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma'.
(Credits: Twitter)
Grace Hayden during a cricketing match in India. Like her father, Grace also seems to be fascinated by Indian culture. She is reportedly a fan of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.
(Credits: Twitter)
Amid IPL 2023, Grace Hayden also participated in some surfing activities in Kovalam beach near Chennai.
(Image Credits: Screengrab)
Grace Hayden donning an Indian outfit as he poses for a picture with a Star Sports Tamil commentator during 2023 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)