Women’s T20 cricket: Vijay CC, Payyade SC qualify for semis

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Janhavi Kate (R) of Vijay CC |
Mumbai: All-rounder Janhavi Kate (67 and 4-11) guided Vijay CC to a 75 run win over Dahisar SC and into the semi finals of the Ajit Ghosh Memorial Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament at Shivaji Park.

Also qualifying for the last stage was Payyade SC with a creditable seven wicket victory over Thane Sporting Club. They face favourites Sportsfield CC while the other clash will see Mumbai Police Gymkhana take on Vijay CC.

Opener Janhavi and Jagravi Pawar (66) literally toyed with rival attack to take their team to 179-3, the highest total in the tournament so far. 

The two put on 73 for the second wicket after an opening partnership of 46 runs which decided the fate of the match. Operating with the new ball Janhavi with Jagravi dealt successive blows to have their rivals Dahisar tottering at 75-6 wickets by the 15 th over.

Payyade owe their win to opener Khushi Bhatia (39) and two drop Saima Thakore (35 no) who has been consistent with the bat so far. The Thane side went past the hundred run mark due to Nivya Ambre whose 59 off 49 balls was always for a lost cause. The winners got there with 12 balls to spare.

Brief Scores

Vijay CC 179-3 in 20 overs (Janhavi Kate 67, Jagravi Pawar 66 no) beat Dahisar SC 104-8 in

20 overs (Radhika Thakkar 29, riyanka Golipkar 31, Janhavi Kate 4-11, Batul Pereira 2-14)

PoM: Janhavi Kate.

Sportsfield CC 127-8 in 19 overs (Aachal Valanju 50, Krutika Krishnakumar 23, Manali

Dakshini 21, Lakisha Labdhe 4-22) beat Sporting Union 91-7 in 19 overs (Siddheshwari

Pagdhare 23, Mahak Mistry 28 no, Samruddhi Rawool 2-15) PoM: Aachal Valanju.

Glorious CC 87-5 in 20 overs (Riya Salunkhe 26, Karun Sakpal 26 no) lost to Mumbai Police

Gymkhana 90-2 in 16.1 overs (Kshama Patekar 50 no, Tanvi Parab 22) PoM: Kshama Patekar.

Thane Sporting Club 106-5 in 18 overs (Nivya Ambre 59, Riddhi Kotecha 2-17) lost to Payyade SC 109-3 in 16 overs (Khushi Bhatia 39, Saima Thakore 35 no) PoM: Saima Thakore

