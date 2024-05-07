IPL 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz To Rejoin KKR Squad Soon After Returning Home To Ailing Mother In Afghanistan

Kolkata Knight Riders opener and wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz informed on Tuesday that he will rejoin the squad after he returned home to Afghanistan due to his mother's illness.

Gurbaz flew back to Kabul to be by his ailing mother's side on May 1. He is expected to join the squad next week, according to reports.

"After a short break from IPL due to my mother’s illness, i will join my kkr family very soon, thanks for all the messages and prayers, alhumdulillah she is feeling better now thanks," Gurbaz informed on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Afghan star yet to play this season

The 22-year-old hard-hitting right-handed batter hasn't played any match for KKR this season due to Phil Salt's success at the top of the order along with Sunil Narine.

Gurbaz made his IPL debut for KKR last year when he played 11 T20s and scored 227 runs at 20.64 with an impressive strike rate of over 133. He managed 2 fifties as an opener during the season.

While Narine is the third highest run-scorer this season, Salt has taken to the IPL like a fish to water in his maiden season. The 27-year-old came into the franchise as a replacement for England opener Jason Roy, who pulled out just before IPL 2024.

In-form Salt keeping Gurbaz out of KKR XI

Salt was brought in at a price of ₹1.5 crore and has since repaid the faith of the franchise by smashing 429 runs from 11 T20s at an average of nearly 43 with four fifties to his name. His opening partnership with Narine has been one of the main reasons behind KKR's success.

The table-toppers will next face the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 11.