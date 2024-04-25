‘Bahut Accha Lag Raha Hai’: KKR Star Rahmanullah Gurbaz Speaks To Kolkata Resident While Travelling In Car; Video

Rahmanullah Gurbaz speaks |

Afghanistan and Kolkata Knight Riders opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz uploaded a video of him interacting with a by-passer in the city of joy. The by-passer, travelling in a two-wheeler, wanted the youngster to plunder a few sixes in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gubraz also opened up on how much he is coming to love Kolkata.

With the opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine working well for the Knight Riders, the think tank hasn't given Gurbaz a look-in yet. The Afghan opener joined the two-time champions ahead of IPL 2023, fetching INR 50 lakh and managed 227 runs in 11 matches at 20.64 with a couple of half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Gurbaz had a casual conversation with the pedestrian and advised him to wear a helmet to avoid accidents.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run:

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders' most recent match saw them beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by a run in a high-scoring contest at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, the two-time champions racked up 222 in 20 overs as Shreyas Iyer made a half-century, while Phil Salt, Ramandeep Singh, and Andre Russell chipped in with crucial cameos.

With the RCB set 223 to chase, Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar struck explosive half-centuries to set a solid foundation. While Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai also made solid contributions, the pair departed at the doorstep of victory.

With 21 required off the final six deliveries, Karn Sharma stunned Mitchell Starc by hitting three maximums. However, the Aussie left-arm speedster held his nerve to bowl the Knight Riders to victory by a run.