'Two-Wheeler Par Hero Nahi Banne Ka': Delhi Police Use Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Video To Spread Awareness About Helmets

India captain Rohit Sharma left everyone in splits once again on the cricket field when he told Sarfaraz Khan to wear a helmet before fielding at silly point in the ongoing 4th Test against England in Ranchi.

Rohit asked Sarfaraz to stand close to the batter Shoaib Bashir but the young Indian cricketer forgot to wear a helmet. That's when Rohit stopped Ravichandran Ashwin from delivering the ball and asked Sarfaraz to wear a helmet first.

"Aye bhai, zyada hero nahi banne ka idear (don't try to be a hero)," Rohit was hilariously heard telling his young teammate on the stump mic.

Sarfaraz had to obey his captain's orders and promptly called for the helmet and wore the protective head gear before play resumed.

The incident took place in the final session on Day 3 and it gave Delhi Police an opportunity to spread awareness about the importance of wearing helmets.

Delhi Police's social media handle posted Rohit's video with the caption reading: "Two-wheeler par hero nahi banne ka! Two-wheeler par hero nahi banne ka!".

India meanwhile, gained the upper hand in the Ranchi Test thanks to Dhruv Jurel's 90 and Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul at the JSCA stadium on Sunday.

Jurel's career-best score helped India post 307 in their first innings after which England got bowled out for 145 in less than a couple of sessions, mainly due to Ashwin's 35th five-for and Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul.

India then reached 40 for no loss by stumps with Rohit (24*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16*) at the crease. They need another 152 runs to win the match and take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the 5-Test series.