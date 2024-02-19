'Yeh Aaj Kal Ke Bacche..': India Skipper Rohit Sharma Lauds Youngsters' Performance After Emphatic Win In Rajkot Test

Rohit Sharma lauds youngsters after Rajkot Test win | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma came up with an epic one-line to hail youngsters' performance following the team's comprehensive and record-breaking 434-run win over England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18.

After declaring the innings at 430/4 in 98 overs, India set a hefty target of 557 for England to chase. However, the hosts got the better of the visitors as Three Lions were bundled out for 122 in 39.4 on Day 4. Ravindra Jadeja led the bowling attack with five-wicket haul while Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets.

However, youngsters performed throughout the match, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan impressed with their performances. Dhruv Jurel made a vital contribution with the bat in the first innings and was also spectacular with the gloves.

Rohit Sharma took to Instagram and praised youngsters who did well for the hosts during the recently concluded Rajkot Test. India skipper added the pictures of Dhruv Jurel running out Ben Ducket and Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan celebrating the former's double century. Along with photos, Rohit cheekily commented about young generation of cricketers.

"Ye Aajkal ke bacche (kids these days I tell you)!" Rohit Sharma on Instagram story.