IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan Stood Back For Yashasvi Jaiswal To Lead To Dressing Room; Heart-Warming Moment Goes Viral

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan |

The young debutant Sarfaraz Khan won the hearts as he stood his ground in order to allow Yashasvi Jaiswal to lead to the dressing after the Team India declared their second innings on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday, January 18.

In a picture that went viral on social media, Sarfaraz Khan was seemingly walking ahead but he decided to stay back a bit for Yashasvi Jaiswal to go first to the dressing room as he played a brilliant innings of 214 off 236 balls.

Jaiswal continued his brilliant form as he notched double century of the ongoing Test series against England, Jaiswal scored his first double ton in the Vizag Test. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz had a brilliant start to his Test debut as he scored two consecutive fifties in the Rajkot Test.