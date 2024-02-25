'Hero Nahi Banne Ka': Rohit Sharma Schools Sarfaraz Khan For Not Wearing A Helmet At Silly Point; Watch Video

India captain Rohit Sharma schooled his young teammate Sarfaraz Khan for not wearing a helmet before he was going to field at silly point on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi.

Rohit wanted Sarfaraz to stand close to the batter Shoaib Bashir as he got ready to face Ravichandran Ashwin during the final hour of play in the last session.

But Sarfaraz just stood at the fielding position without wearing a helmet. That's when Rohit intervened and told him to wear the protective head gear before taking his position.

Rohit was heard telling the youngster not to be a "hero" and take protection. "Aye bhai, hero nai banne ka (hey, don't be a hero here)" the skipper told Sarfaraz.

The 12th man from the Indian squad quickly came out with a helmet and gave it to Sarfaraz.

England set India 192 to win in Ranchi

India managed to bowl out England soon after the incident and then came out to bat in the final few minutes of the day. The visitors got bundled out for 145 in their second innings to set India a target of 192 to win the match and take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the 5-Test series.

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged his 35th five-wicket haul while Kuldeep Yadav took 4 for the home side in the third innings of the match.

India replied with 40 for no loss after 8 overs with Rohit and fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 24 and 16, respectively.