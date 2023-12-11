 Travis Head Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award After His Heroic Performance In World Cup Final Against India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTravis Head Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award After His Heroic Performance In World Cup Final Against India

Travis Head Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award After His Heroic Performance In World Cup Final Against India

Head was nominated alongside his teammate Glenn Maxwell and India pacer Mohammed Shami for November’s Player of the Month award.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Travis Head | Credits: Twitter

Australia opener Travis Head has been bestowed upon the Player of the Month for November 2023 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, December 11.

Head was nominated alongside his teammate Glenn Maxwell and India pacer Mohammed Shami for November’s Player of the Month award. The 29-year emerged as the winner of the award for his impactful performances after nearly missing out the World Cup 2023 campaign for Australia due to a thumb injury.

Travis Head missed the first 5 matches of Australia’s World Cup due to a thumb injury. Though he was not completely recovered from the injury, the Australian southpaw was made available for selection in the remaining matches of the prestigious tournament.

(More details to come)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Travis Head Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award After His Heroic Performance In World Cup Final...

Travis Head Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award After His Heroic Performance In World Cup Final...

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: 2-Time World Cup Winner’s Cricketing Journey & Battling Cancer

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: 2-Time World Cup Winner’s Cricketing Journey & Battling Cancer

On This Day: Young Prodigy Sachin Tendulkar Makes Ranji Trophy Debut For Mumbai Against Gujarat At...

On This Day: Young Prodigy Sachin Tendulkar Makes Ranji Trophy Debut For Mumbai Against Gujarat At...

IND vs SA 1st T20I: ‘They Might Not Have As Much Money As The BCCI’, Sunil Gavaskar Slams...

IND vs SA 1st T20I: ‘They Might Not Have As Much Money As The BCCI’, Sunil Gavaskar Slams...

SA vs IND: India Seamer Deepak Chahar Likely To Miss Remaining 2 T20Is Due To Father's Brain Stroke

SA vs IND: India Seamer Deepak Chahar Likely To Miss Remaining 2 T20Is Due To Father's Brain Stroke