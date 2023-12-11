Travis Head Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award After His Heroic Performance In World Cup Final Against India

Travis Head | Credits: Twitter

Australia opener Travis Head has been bestowed upon the Player of the Month for November 2023 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, December 11.

Head was nominated alongside his teammate Glenn Maxwell and India pacer Mohammed Shami for November’s Player of the Month award. The 29-year emerged as the winner of the award for his impactful performances after nearly missing out the World Cup 2023 campaign for Australia due to a thumb injury.

Travis Head missed the first 5 matches of Australia’s World Cup due to a thumb injury. Though he was not completely recovered from the injury, the Australian southpaw was made available for selection in the remaining matches of the prestigious tournament.

(More details to come)