IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final Top Moments: Rohit Sharma Departs In 40s Again Early As India Struggle After Brisk Start

Top moments from the 2023 World Cup final as India take on Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With over 1,30,000 present at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Team India are currently taking on Australia in the 2023 World Cup. An unbeaten Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, lost the toss as Pat Cummins chose to bat first. Nevertheless, the commentators were truly surprised at Australia's decision to field first.

Left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc took the new ball as the Men in Yellow were on the ball from the outset, saving at least 3 boundaries. Starc also got the first breakthrough for the five-time champions as Shubman Gill holed out to mid-on trying to play a short-arm jab, with Adam Zampa taking a fine catch.

Rohit Sharma played a few exquisite shots before Glenn Maxwell got the wicket out of nowhere as the Indian captain got a thick edge, departing for 47 off 30 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer was the next to go as he edged one to Josh Inglis behind the stumps, with skipper Cummins getting a vital breakthrough.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 2023 World Cup final:

Meanwhile, over 100 celebrities are currently attending the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, with names like Narendra Modi, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and many others present at the venue.

