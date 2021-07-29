Tokyo Olympics 2020: Was shocked and upset when I learnt I had lost, says Mary Kom

Tokyo: Mary Kom, the face of India's boxing contingent, was "shocked and upset" to learn about her Tokyo Olympics exit on Thursday. Mary Kom faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the tournament. Valencia won bout 3-2.

However, Mary Kom thought she had won since the ace boxer had clinched two rounds after going down in the first essay.

"I thought I have won but after some time I saw Kiren Rijiju's tweet, I was shocked and upset at the same time (to know that I have lost the match)," Mary Kom told reporters two hours after the bout.

After Mary Kom's defeat, Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, said the boxer was a clear winner but judges had their "own calculations".

"Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion! You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you BOXING & OLYMPICS will miss you @MangteC," Rijiju tweeted.

"For all of us @MangteC was the clear winner but Judges have their own calculations," he added.

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who played the role of ace boxer in sports drama Mary Kom, said the Indian pugilist have inspired each and every one.

"This is what the ultimate champion looks like...Bravo @MangteC... you've shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time Raising hands #Legend," Priyanka tweeted.

Valencia advanced to the quarter-finals of the showpiece event after defeating Mary Kom in the women's flyweight (48-51kg) category event.