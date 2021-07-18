Tokyo 2020: 3 athletes test Covid positive at Olympic village

Tokyo: The total number of Tokyo Games-related Covid cases have risen to 55 after three athletes, two of them South African football players staying at the Olympic Village, have tested positive for COVID-19.
It is the first instance of athletes staying at the village catching the infection. The third infected athlete is staying at a designated Games hotel and his/her identity is not yet known.
A total of 10 cases were detected on the day, including five "Games concerned personnel", one contractor, and a journalist, according to the Tokyo Games’ Covid-19 Positive Case List.
IOC Games Operations Director Pierre Ducrey, however, insisted that there is no cause for concern at this moment.
"Since 1 July more than 18,000 games participants have arrived from overseas. All of them had at least 2 negative tests before arrival. When they arrived, they had another test. When they are here, there is a strict testing regime in place," said Ducrey.
"The participants of the Olympic Games are the most controlled population in the world," he added.
First batch of Indian athletes lands:
The first batch of Indian athletes for the Games arrived here this morning.
The 88-strong Indian delegation comprised, archers, the two hockey teams, table tennis players and swimmers among others.
Despite the scepticism, IOC President Thomas Bach has insisted that the Games pose "zero risk" for the residents of Olympic village and the Japanese people in general.
The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 athletes and thousands of support staff.
