Tokyo 2020: 3 athletes test Covid positive at Olympic village

Tokyo: The total number of Tokyo Games-related Covid cases have risen to 55 after three athletes, two of them South African football players staying at the Olympic Village, have tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the first instance of athletes staying at the village catching the infection. The third infected athlete is staying at a designated Games hotel and his/her identity is not yet known.

A total of 10 cases were detected on the day, including five "Games concerned personnel", one contractor, and a journalist, according to the Tokyo Games’ Covid-19 Positive Case List.

IOC Games Operations Director Pierre Ducrey, however, insisted that there is no cause for concern at this moment.

"Since 1 July more than 18,000 games participants have arrived from overseas. All of them had at least 2 negative tests before arrival. When they arrived, they had another test. When they are here, there is a strict testing regime in place," said Ducrey.

"The participants of the Olympic Games are the most controlled population in the world," he added.