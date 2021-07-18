Tokyo 2020: To be better, together, Sandeep Bangia writes in BrandSutra

The greatest sporting spectacle in the world gets under way later this week. IOC President Thomas Bach had called Tokyo the ‘best prepared Olympics ever’. The world will watch with bated breath how the organisers battle the looming threat of COVID-19 to conduct a successful Tokyo 2020.

Dr Shigeru Omi, a senior Japanese COVID-19 advisor, termed the holding of the Games during the pandemic as ‘abnormal’ and added that the Olympics would only be safe without fans. However, the Games are happening, and according to a recent decision, a limited number of fans (only domestic) will also attend.

Hosting the Games is a matter of national pride for the host nation. The successful hosting of the 1988 Seoul Olympics announced the arrival of South Korea to a world stage. It instilled a sense of dignity amongst the people and changed the perception of South Korea globally. Beijing 2008 transformed China from a nation that suffered from an inferiority complex to an economic powerhouse with world class infrastructure. The venues – Bird’s Nest and Water Cube - became globally recognised edifices. The Chinese made a statement, and they haven’t looked back since.

Even Tokyo, when it first hosted the 1964 Summer Games, stamped its resurgence post World War II. The Japanese people, through their tenacity and resolve, proclaimed their technological leadership worthy of the global top deck. However, this time public opinion in Japan was divided over whether or not to postpone the Games. While there is still some hushed scepticism, the Japanese will stand together and cheer as the Games get going.