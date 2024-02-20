'To Finish On High Would Be A Dream': Lewis Hamilton Ahead Of Final Formula 1 Season With Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton | Credits: Twitter

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has called it "the greatest honour" if he could assist Mercedes return to the top of Formula One in his final season with the Silver Arrows before joining Ferrari.

Hamilton stunned the F1 world at the beginning of this month when he announced that he would be leaving Mercedes at the conclusion of the season to join the Italian team for the 2025 Formula One season on a multi-year contract.

Lewis Hamilton hopes to end the season on high with Mercedes

"I feel the most motivated and focused I've ever been. I mean every year you come back and you're like 'I'm fitter than ever' and all these different things but I genuinely feel I've put more work and more time and more focus into preparation this year," Hamilton said in an interview released by Mercedes from their Silverstone car launch as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I never thought that at this point in my life that I would have hunger like I do right now and to finish on a high with this team, it would be a dream," he added.

"We've gone through a whole heap together so to finish on a high it would be the greatest honour to be able to help them to get back to the top," said the seven-time world champion.

Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes F1 Team in 2013

Hamilton and Mercedes have secured their positions in history during an incredible association since the British driver joined the team from McLaren in 2013, with the 39-year-old becoming statistically the most successful driver of all time.

Earlier, the legendary Formula One driver said that it has been a crazy few days for him, opening up about his shocking move for the first time since announcing the switch.

Taking to X, Hamilton said that 11 years with Mercedes will come to an end in 2025, as he is looking forward to starting a new journey with the Ferrari.

— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 3, 2024

"It's been a crazy few days which have been filled with a whole range of emotions. But as you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025," Hamilton wrote on X.

The British driver said that driving in red for Scuderia Ferrari has been his "childhood dream".

"I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red..."

"Mercedes has been a huge part of my life since I was 13 years old, so this decision has been the hardest I've ever had to make. I'm incredibly proud of all that we've achieved together and I'm very grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone I have worked with over the years and of course Toto, for his friendship, guidance and leadership."

Together we have won titles, broken records and become the most successful Driver-Team partnership in F1 history. And of course I cannot forget Niki who was a huge supporter and who I still miss everyday," he added.

Hamilton is regarded as the most successful driver in Formula One history, with seven world championships, 103 race victories, 104 pole positions, 197 podium finishes, and nearly 4,600 points.