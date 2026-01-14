 ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Additional Tickets Go LIVE For Mumbai, Super 8 Matches
The ICC have made additional tickets available for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The tickets are on sale on bookyshow.in with fans having a chance to grab entry for India's matches across venues including Mumbai. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off on February 7 and will be played across 8 stadiums in India and Sri Lanka.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 08:08 PM IST
The international cricket council (ICC) released additional tickets for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. After a Phase 1 sale in December, ICC released a new lot of tickets for all group stages matches. While Super 8 Matches are not confirmed, tickets for the same were listed on the portal which fans scrambling to get theirs online.

Fans eager to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live can purchase tickets through the official online platform tickets.cricketworldcup.com, which redirects users to BookMyShow, the tournament’s authorised ticketing partner.

The tournament kicks off on February 7 with the league stages with 20 teams divided among 4 groups. India have been clubbed alongside Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. The high octane action will be hosted across eight stadiums in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kandy and Colombo.

Prioritising fan access for fans around the world, the ICC have introduced record affordable ticket prices for the marquee tournament - starting at just ₹100 in India (approximately $1.11) and LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka (approximately $3.26).

This will be the 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, marking the return of the tournament to the subcontinent for the first time since 2016 - when India hosted the competition.

Step by step guide to buy T20 World Cup tickets

1. Login to the Book My Show app or create an account and complete OTP verification.

2. Click on the World Cup tab in the top navigation bar

3. Select the country or the venue where you want to attend the match

4. Upon selecting an India match, one will be placed in a queue.

5. Stay on the page and do no refresh till the tickets go live

6. Select seats and complete the booking process

7. Tickets will be issued as M-tickets with QR code blurred for security reasons. It will be activated closer to match day.

8. For non India matches, there will likely be no queue and fans can directly complete the booking process.

